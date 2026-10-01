Bahrain's exit from the Gulf Cup didn't stop at mere elimination. Media statements have revealed a sudden development concerning the future of Croatian coach Dragan Talajic, the national team's head coach, making him the first manager to face the chop following the end of a side's journey in "Gulf 27".

Bahrain crashed out at the group stage after a heavy 5-2 defeat to Yemen in the third and final round. It was the biggest win in Yemen's Gulf Cup history, and it knocked Bahrain out of the competition in shocking fashion.

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Sports media figure Fahad Al-Jardan addressed Talajic's fate on the programme "Dorina Ghair", revealing that the Croatian had bid farewell to the Bahraini players after the loss to Yemen. A clear sign that his time with the team is almost up.

"Croatian coach Dragan Talajic, the Bahraini national team coach, bid farewell to the players following the big loss to Yemen and the exit from the tournament," Al-Jardan said during his appearance on the programme. Attention now turns to the next step, and whether the departure will be officially confirmed in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, the four sides who have reached the semi-finals are getting ready. Saudi Arabia meet Qatar at Al-Inma Stadium, while the UAE face Oman at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium. The two winners advance to the final, scheduled for Tuesday the 6th of this month.

Bahrain's exit from "Gulf 27" was no ordinary early farewell. It could well be the final chapter in Talajic's story with the national team. The historic loss to Yemen has placed the Croatian at the heart of the storm, opening the door to an anticipated shake-up at the top of the technical staff.