Press reports have revealed the truth about Fabinho's future at Al-Ittihad, and whether the Brazilian midfielder features in the club's plans next season under new German head coach Jens Fiessing.

Fabinho's contract expired at the end of last season, and Al-Ittihad made no move to offer him fresh terms. Every sign pointed to a definitive departure.

Fresh reports over the past few hours have hinted at a twist, suggesting the "Tigers" could keep the midfielder around with an offer to extend his stay.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs shot down that news in a post on his official "X" account, insisting it was completely untrue.

Jacobs wrote: "Fabinho is still on his way out of Al-Ittihad, despite the suggestions talking of a new contract. Al-Ittihad are focusing on younger players."

Fabinho arrived from Liverpool in the summer of 2023 and helped fire Al-Ittihad to the Roshn League and King's Cup double the season before last.

Now 32, "Al-Ameed" made 111 appearances over the past three years, scoring 7 goals and providing 9 assists.