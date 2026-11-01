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FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

A shock absence for Al-Sibari, and doubts surround Olise

I. Saibari
M. Olise
S. Gnabry
J. Urbig
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Niger vs Morocco
Niger
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Morocco vs Niger
Morocco
France
Germany
Spain
Niger

The Moroccan star was injured in a 50-50 challenge with the Dortmund goalkeeper.

Germany's "Bild" newspaper laid bare the latest on the injury crisis sweeping through Bayern Munich on Sunday, ahead of Tuesday's trip to the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" to face Atletico Madrid in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

According to the report, Ismael Saibari has gone under the knife on his ankle and faces at least three months on the sidelines. Serge Gnabry, meanwhile, is nursing a hamstring injury that will rule him out for somewhere between four and six weeks.

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Video: Saibari leaves the Allianz Arena on crutches, worrying news for Bayern Munich fans

Michael Olise poses a different problem. Doctors have yet to pin down the exact nature of his injury, throwing his place against Atletico Madrid into doubt.

Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig gives further cause for concern. He looked dazed after yesterday's match having taken a heavy blow to the head, and Bayern are watching him closely before deciding whether he can feature against Los Rojiblancos.

Four of the Bavarian side's players picked up knocks during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena, in the eighth round of the Bundesliga.

Tuesday's meeting with Atletico matters enormously to Bayern, who have drawn their last two Champions League outings: 3-3 with Norway's Viking and 2-2 against England's Arsenal.

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