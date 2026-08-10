Barcelona's build-up to the new season has thrown up more problems than anyone expected.

The Catalan side have already scrapped their friendly against Preston North End during their camp in England, after the English side proposed fielding their reserves because of a lengthy injury list.

A second blow landed a few days later. The friendly scheduled for 15 August in Morocco fell through.

Scrambling for an alternative, Barcelona found one in Basel, their new opponents this Sunday.

Sport newspaper reported: "Just when it seemed that the fixture schedule had returned to its normal course, a new problem emerged linked to the Basel friendly."

Barcelona's visit to St. Jakob-Park has sparked such enormous interest that the Swiss club's ticket sales system buckled under the strain, forcing them into a decisive call.

Basel announced on Monday that they had temporarily suspended the general sale of tickets for the friendly against Barcelona.

Their servers simply could not handle the flood of requests over the last few hours, the club explained, with demand hitting exceptional levels.

Fans repeatedly refreshing the page bombarded the club's servers with requests running into the hundreds of millions, according to Basel's statement.

The club spent the afternoon trying to boost capacity bit by bit so the sale could carry on, but those measures fell short.

Faced with that, Basel pulled the plug on the process to reopen it with far greater resources and capacity. Ticket sales will resume on Tuesday.

Sales will run exclusively through the club's online platform. Basel warned they would not be able to handle requests submitted by phone, email, social media or any other channel.

None of this threatens the match itself. Barcelona still intend to visit St. Jakob-Park this Sunday.