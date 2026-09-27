Zinedine Zidane wasted no time in stamping his mark on the France national team. His changes went beyond the technical and tactical work on the pitch, reaching into the way the team deals with clubs and players' injury files. The aim is clear: to avoid the clashes that marked the tenure of his predecessor, Didier Deschamps.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", the new coaching staff under Zidane have adopted a different approach to medical cases. It leans on dialogue and direct coordination with the clubs, rather than forcing injured players to report to Clairefontaine for extra tests.

Hervé Colado, the new head of medical services for France, has taken on the job of strengthening this cooperation. Coordination with the clubs has become an essential part of how the staff handle players' injuries.

Take the case of Ruben Riesser, who left the national team camp after talks between Lens and France's medical staff. It was a move that reflects the current staff's desire to avoid unnecessary travel for injured players.









Contrast that with some of the flashpoints under Deschamps. In March 2026, Bradley Barcola arrived at Clairefontaine despite having undergone an X-ray with his club, Paris Saint-Germain, just one day earlier.

France's handling of Kylian Mbappé's injury confirmed the new direction. The team announced the Real Madrid star's departure from the camp after his knee injury against Turkey, and it came barely an hour after the final whistle.

That decision showed the staff will not take risks with players. It also spares them from staying in camp or travelling without need, especially when the clubs are kept directly informed of their medical condition.









Through this policy, Zidane is chasing a calmer relationship with the clubs after years of disputes over players' physical condition.

Paris Saint-Germain had clashed with France's coaching staff in September 2025 over Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé. The club voiced concerns about Doué's fitness, and the player then suffered an injury during the national team camp.

Fresh from a 1-0 win over Turkey, Zidane now prepares to face Belgium. His start is about more than results and tactics. It carries a clear message to the clubs: "Coordination and trust will be the hallmark of the new phase for the France national team".