The future of Michael Carrick with Manchester United hangs in the balance as the team's results slide this season. A special clause in the English manager's contract, though, could spare the Red Devils' board a huge financial payout if they decide to sack him.

British newspaper "The Sun" reported that Manchester United won't need to spend vast sums to part with Carrick, 45, who has become a candidate for the exit before competitions resume after the international break.

United are in deep trouble in the Premier League, having slipped into the relegation zone. They staged a late fightback against Aston Villa last Sunday to snatch a thrilling 4-4 draw, but even that couldn't settle nerves inside the club.

One win from the first 10 games of the season tells its own story. That record has pushed Old Trafford officials to weigh up a change at the top of the technical staff.

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Ben Jacobs, correspondent for "talkSPORT", revealed that United could save millions of pounds if they decide to sack Carrick, thanks to a contractual clause that allows either party to end the arrangement after one year.

Jason Wilcox, the club's director of football, and chief executive Omar Berrada are expected to recommend a technical change when they meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United's co-owner, in Monaco on Tuesday.

As speculation mounts over Carrick's future, Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace him. "The Sun" revealed exclusively that the Argentine doesn't rule out a Premier League return if United come calling.

His odds tumbled after the Villa draw. Where he was once 25/1, he is now 2/1, making him the second favourite to take the job.

According to the newspaper, Pochettino, 54, is ready to listen to an offer from the United board should they settle on sacking Carrick, opening the door to his return to the Premier League.

The Argentine led the United States national team to the round of 16 at the World Cup before his run ended in elimination against Belgium.

Pochettino, for his part, has a release clause in his contract that United can trigger if they put him top of their list to take over.

Carrick signed a two-year deal after guiding United to Champions League qualification last season, but the current results have put his future on the line.

Just one point separates the team from bottom place in the Premier League table, a stark measure of their slump this season.

Pressure on Carrick grew after captain Bruno Fernandes aimed sharp criticism at his tactical methods in a controversial interview last month.

Their misery deepens with every failure to land a second domestic win. United remain the only club in the Premier League with just one victory to their name so far.