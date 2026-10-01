Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-DEN-POR-TRAININGAFP
GOAL
Translated by

A Saudi media figure on Ronaldo: the hero is dead!

C. Ronaldo
Denmark vs Portugal
Denmark
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
Portugal
Denmark

The Portuguese star steals the spotlight

Turki Al-Ajma, the famous Saudi media figure, made striking remarks about Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal camp following his crisis with veteran coach Jorge Jesus.

Read also: An intercontinental shock: has Jesus written the end of Ronaldo with Al-Nassr?

Ronaldo clashed with Jesus over the past days after the Portuguese coach left him out against Norway, despite the forward going through his warm-up routines for a long period. Jesus then poured fuel on the fire. He confirmed that "the Don" would not change his philosophy or his plan, and the Al-Nassr star promptly decided to quit the camp and head to Madrid.

Al-Ajma weighed in on the saga via Saudi network "Thmanyah": "It is clear that Jesus is not joking. He has taken a firm decision, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's value."

He added: "In some stories the hero lives, but in Ronaldo's story 'the hero died', and this is natural for the Don's tale, as it had to end this way."

His verdict was blunt. "Ronaldo is of great value without the slightest doubt, but from my point of view this is the end of the historic journey."


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google