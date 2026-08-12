The transfer market is crowded with speculation and guesswork. One newly promoted La Liga side have chosen to act with decisiveness rather than courtesy, drawing a firm line under a story that had circulated strongly in recent days.

Elche general manager Pedro Chinoca tackled the club's transfer files at the press conference to present 20-year-old midfielder Javi Mourtcho, chief among them talk of a possible return for right-back Héctor Fort.

Chinoca categorically ruled out Fort returning for another season, whether on loan or through a permanent deal, dismissing what had been circulated as "just one of the rumours of the transfer market".

The denial lands at a curious moment. Fort, aged 20 and on loan from Barcelona last season, remains outside Barça's plans for 2026-2027 despite taking part regularly in pre-season training under Hansi Flick.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", observers reckon the exit of coach Eder Sarabia, who had shown great faith in Fort during his previous spell, has slashed the chances of extending the loan and slammed the door on any return.