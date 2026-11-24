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Several positive signs are emerging on the horizon for Morocco's Brahim Diaz after a difficult spell at Real Madrid, where he has been given limited playing time this season.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, three imminent developments could change the course of Diaz's season. A contract renewal until 2031 is close to being finalised. Endrick's absence could open the door to more playing time. And a decision on the Africa Cup of Nations final is expected soon.

Diaz has a habit, the paper notes, of turning tough situations into opportunities to come back stronger. His trademark celebration carries the phrase "Make the difficult easy", a nod to his refusal to give up, whatever the circumstances.

That mindset hasn't gone anywhere, and several new incentives now give him hope of turning things around.

Start with the football. Diaz ranks 18th in the Real Madrid squad for minutes played, with just 248 to his name. Only Endrick, Militao, Lunin, Espi and Thiago sit below him.

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Naturally, the Moroccan wants to change that, and he'll lean on his greatest weapon: the ability to overcome adversity.

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With Brazilian forward Endrick out for three weeks, Diaz has an extra chance to compete for the right-wing spot that Arda Guler currently occupies.

He has made the most of every opportunity. In the Champions League he has three assists, more than any other Real Madrid player, despite playing only 100 minutes.

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Those assists came against Inter, Leipzig and AEK Athens, proof he can offer plenty in limited time. Next up is PSV Eindhoven, and another chance to prove himself.

Once that match is out of the way, Diaz's renewal is expected to become official. AS revealed the agreement on 16 June.

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The idea took shape at the start of the summer. Negotiations then reached their final stages, every detail has been agreed and the official announcement is now only a matter of time.

The new deal will extend his contract, which currently expires on 30 June 2027, and keep him at Real Madrid until 2031.

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He has had several lucrative offers, and other clubs have kept circling, but nothing went beyond interest. Everyone knew his answer before any talks began.

Diaz and Real Madrid want to carry on together. Each sees the other as the best option for the future.

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Arda Guler, Tchouameni and Courtois have already had their renewals announced. Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Diaz are next in line.

Real Madrid see the Moroccan as part of their future project, and so does Jose Mourinho, who greeted news of Diaz's possible renewal with a smile.

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Mourinho has long backed Diaz's ability and footballing potential, and has said so publicly more than once. That faith has yet to show up in his minutes.

Diaz has started only two matches, the most recent against Inter on 8 September. He has had some physical problems but is now fit, which makes his spells out of the side after that standout display against the Italians something of a mystery.

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An Atlas Lions achievement

For Morocco, there's no question about Diaz's standing. He's become one of the Atlas Lions' leading stars. The recent international breaks marked a strong return, with two assists against Niger during the last one, one of them exceptional.

He shone at the World Cup too. Only Michael Olise provided more assists, seven to the Moroccan's four.

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Then came the Africa Cup of Nations. Diaz finished as top scorer with five goals, ahead of Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen on four each, and made the team of the tournament.

Missing a penalty in the final was the most painful moment of his tournament. That disappointment may soon be laid to rest, though, pending a ruling from the sports courts.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport is due to deliver its verdict on Tuesday, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation are confident of winning the case. Senegal won on the pitch, but they left the field for several minutes in protest at the penalty award, claiming it was wrongly given.

Diaz is also in the running for the African Ballon d'Or, with the winner announced on 2 December. The ruling could confirm his first title with the Atlas Lions, adding to three trophies with Manchester City, the Serie A title with Milan and seven trophies with Real Madrid.

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He has weathered plenty of storms. Now Diaz has the chance to turn the page on his difficulties and start smiling again.