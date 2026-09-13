Erling Haaland's goal for Manchester City against Manchester United on Sunday evening sparked considerable controversy.

City settled the Manchester derby with a thrilling 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday, in the fourth round of the Premier League.

The Norway striker scored the visitors' only goal in the 60th minute, pouncing on a cross inside the six-yard box.

Josko Gvardiol delivered a cross into the penalty area, Enzo Fernandez tried to head it, but the ball passed in front of him and dropped to Haaland, who buried it. Up went the assistant referee's flag for offside. Michael Oliver initially ruled the goal out before the video referee stepped in to review the incident and check whether the call was right.









After returning to the monitor, Oliver awarded the goal. He had spotted that Gvardiol's cross struck the foot of Patrick Dorgu before reaching Haaland, who was indeed standing in an offside position when the ball was delivered. The touch by the United defender changed the course of the play, so the referee judged that the ball had entered a new phase and gave the goal.

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Spanish network "Archivo VAR", which specialises in refereeing cases, branded the decision a refereeing farce.

Via its account on "X", it said: "A resounding farce for the video technology (VAR) at Old Trafford".

It continued: "Enzo Fernandez, in a very clear offside position, tries to play the ball, exerting a direct influence on the defender Lisandro and the goalkeeper Lammens".

"The play is a clear offside," it added.

The network signed off: "Howard Webb (head of the refereeing committee) and his own refereeing circus in the Premier League".







