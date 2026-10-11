Manchester City claimed a deserved 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening, in the sixth round of the Premier League.

The win moved City on to 18 points and kept them top of the Premier League table. Liverpool stayed on nine, down in ninth.

According to Stats du Foot: "City have won their sixth match in the first six games of the league season, for the third time in their history after the 2016-2017 and 2023-2024 campaigns."





Enzo Maresca has now matched what Pep Guardiola managed in his first season with the Sky Blues in 2016-2017, a run the Spaniard repeated in 2023-24 with six straight wins to open the campaign.

Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of last season. The board turned to Italian Enzo Maresca, formerly of Chelsea.

Liverpool arrived unbeaten from their first five rounds, with two wins and three draws.

Ryan Gravenberch's dismissal in the 62nd minute changed everything. City pushed forward and Norwegian marksman Erling Haaland opened the scoring three minutes later. Jeremy Doku added the second three minutes after that, and Rayan Cherki completed the treble in the 78th.