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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

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A refereeing expert settles the controversy over Al-Hilal's second penalty against Al-Faisaly

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

What happened?

Al-Hilal's opening-round clash with Al-Faisaly on Friday evening in the Roshn Saudi Pro League threw up a controversial refereeing call, when the official pointed to the spot in favour of "the Leader".

Crysencio Summerville went down inside Al-Faisaly's box after a challenge from a defender, and the Dutchman's fall prompted the referee to award the penalty without hesitation.

Portugal's Ruben Neves stepped up. He dispatched the spot-kick with real composure, tucking the ball into the Al-Faisaly net to hand Al-Hilal a crucial goal.

Read also.. Demiral on Jaissle's departure: don't worry and wait for Al-Ahli

Doubts over whether the foul was genuine soon sparked debate, and attention turned to the refereeing experts to settle the argument over the decision.

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

Saad Al-Kathiri, refereeing expert and analyst for the Al-Jazira Saudi channel, put the matter to bed. He confirmed the referee had been right to give the penalty and that there was nothing to warrant overturning it.

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"Awarding a penalty to Al-Hilal's striker in the 27th minute is a correct decision by the referee after a clear obstruction by Al-Faisaly's defender inside the penalty area," Al-Kathiri said, backing the official over the incident that had divided opinion during the match.

Al-Hilal's first goal also came from the spot, Karim Benzema slotting home the France forward's effort with real skill.

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