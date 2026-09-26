Spain edged England 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening, but the Matadors' win came with a heavy dose of refereeing controversy.

According to AS, Jude Bellingham hit the deck under a challenge from Rodri. Italian referee Massa waved play on, telling the England man to get up and carry on.

The video assistant referee thought otherwise. He summoned Massa to the monitor for a review.

Massa duly reversed his call and pointed to the spot. Iturralde González, refereeing analyst for Cadena SER radio and AS, reckoned the penalty should never have stood.

González said: "For me, Jude Bellingham deliberately went down before there was any contact with Rodri. There is no penalty."

Harry Kane stepped up and rattled the crossbar. That effort drew another VAR check, this time because the England striker had touched the ball twice.

Iturralde explained: "According to the video assistant referee procedures, it is said that any offence committed by the penalty taker or the goalkeeper must be reviewed."

Massa awarded an indirect free kick, exactly as the law demands: "If the attacker touches the ball twice. If the ball goes into the goal, the penalty is retaken. But if the ball does not go in, an indirect free kick is awarded."