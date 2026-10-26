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imago-sport-1085076008.jpgSergio Ros
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

A refereeing expert answers: did Real Madrid deserve a penalty after Baldé's handball?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
A. Balde
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

The Royal club won the Clásico

Real Madrid's players appealed for a penalty in the second half against Barcelona yesterday, but referee Juan Martínez Munuera waved it away.

Los Blancos beat their old rivals 2-1 in the first Clásico of the Spanish league season at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The flashpoint came in the 69th minute. Real's players claimed a handball by Alejandro Baldé as he tangled with Kylian Mbappé inside the box.

Iturralde González, refereeing expert for the newspaper "AS" and radio station "Cadena SER", said: "There is nothing abnormal, it is just a football play. Both were competing for the ball, and it struck Baldé's hand, which was at the lower part of his body."

He went on: "His arm was in a natural position to compete for the ball. It is true that it touched his hand, but this handball does not deserve to be punished."

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