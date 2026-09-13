A refereeing expert admits: Barcelona's penalty was "incorrect"

Iturralde González, refereeing analyst for the newspaper AS and Cadena SER radio, gave his view on the penalty awarded to Barcelona during their match against Levante, in the fifth round of the Spanish league.

Barcelona ended the first half leading 2-0, with goals from Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal.

Referee González Esteban pointed to the spot in the 46th minute, right at the start of the second half.

AS reported that Yamal won it after contact with Aïssa Mandi, then stepped up to convert the spot-kick himself.

Iturralde González did not agree with the decision. "This cannot be a penalty under any circumstances," he said.

The AS refereeing analyst stressed: "He kicked the ball from below. This is not a penalty."

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