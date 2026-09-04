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Abdelmawgood Samir

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A record Salah has not achieved: Isak makes history with Liverpool

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
Premier League
A. Isak
England
Sweden

During the clash with Ipswich Town

Alexander Isak stole the spotlight at the start of Liverpool's clash with Ipswich Town. The Sweden striker scored twice in the opening minutes to hand his side an early advantage and write his name into the club's record books.

Isak's double was Liverpool's fastest brace in the Premier League since 2011, according to Opta, when Maxi Rodriguez struck twice inside the first seven minutes against Fulham.

Goals in the sixth and ninth minutes underlined the Swede's strong start to the season. He had already found the net against Nottingham Forest in the previous round, taking his tally to three in the competition.

That flying start carries extra weight given the season he endured. Injuries restricted Isak to just 22 matches across all competitions in his first campaign at Liverpool, and he managed only four goals.

Liverpool signed him from Newcastle in a record deal, backing him to become one of their most potent attacking weapons. The Swede has begun to prove them right.

Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
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