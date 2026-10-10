Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi reached a historic milestone after starting against Le Mans today, Saturday, in the sixth round of the French league.

Hakimi is now the foreign full-back with the most appearances in the Parisian club's history in official matches, overtaking former squad player, Brazilian Maxwell.









Data from the Stats Foot account on X puts Hakimi's official appearances for Paris Saint-Germain at 215 tonight. That breaks the record held by Maxwell, who played 214 official matches for the Parisian club.









Paris Saint-Germain sit sixth in the French league table on 8 points, taken from two wins and a draw, with one defeat.

Since joining from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021, Hakimi has scored 28 goals and provided 44 assists for the Parisians, according to Transfermarkt.