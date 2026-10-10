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FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LE MANSAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A record: Hakimi makes history at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans
Paris Saint-Germain
Le Mans
Ligue 1
A. Hakimi
France
Morocco

"Le Mans night" places the Moroccan star in a special position

Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi reached a historic milestone after starting against Le Mans today, Saturday, in the sixth round of the French league.

Hakimi is now the foreign full-back with the most appearances in the Parisian club's history in official matches, overtaking former squad player, Brazilian Maxwell.



Data from the Stats Foot account on X puts Hakimi's official appearances for Paris Saint-Germain at 215 tonight. That breaks the record held by Maxwell, who played 214 official matches for the Parisian club.



Paris Saint-Germain sit sixth in the French league table on 8 points, taken from two wins and a draw, with one defeat.

Since joining from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021, Hakimi has scored 28 goals and provided 44 assists for the Parisians, according to Transfermarkt.

Read also: An unprecedented figure: Salah imposes himself on the history of the Turkish league

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