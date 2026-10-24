A Real Madrid legend: I expect a 3-0 win over Barcelona

Steve McManaman, the Real Madrid legend, has backed Los Blancos to beat Barcelona 3-1 in Sunday evening's eagerly awaited Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Sport newspaper published the comments, which McManaman made during an interview with the 365Scores platform.

McManaman said: "I expect Real Madrid to win 3-1, but let's see what happens. This match always defies predictions."

"It will be a very tough match, because both teams have the ability to settle big encounters," he added.

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The small details will be decisive, he reckons, chief among them taking chances in front of goal and handling the pressure in the crucial moments.

Losing Vinicius Junior is a huge blow, in McManaman's view. The Brazilian can change the course of a game with his pace and his ability in one-on-one duels with defenders.

Kylian Mbappe cannot make up for that absence on his own, either. "Mbappe has great abilities, of course, but they are two completely different players, and you can't compensate for everything Vinicius offers simply by bringing on another player in his place," McManaman said.

On that basis, he believes Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, will have to find the right tactical answer to keep Real Madrid's attacking threat alive despite the absence of their Brazilian star.

The former Real Madrid player also picked Kylian Mbappe over Lamine Yamal in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

His answer came without hesitation: "I would choose Mbappe. He is a player capable of making the difference and scoring goals in the most important matches, and he also has enough experience to help him deal with the pressure."

He had praise for the Barcelona star too, but stuck to his choice: "Yamal is a hugely talented player, and he has delivered great performances despite his young age, but if I had to choose between the two of them now, I would vote for Mbappe."