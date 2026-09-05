"A rational decision": Kompany justifies putting Kane and Olise on the bench

Vincent Kompany has explained why Harry Kane and Michael Olise did not start Saturday's goalless draw with Schalke in the second round of the German league.

The Bayern Munich manager told reporters after the match: "It was simply a rational decision. They came back very, very late from their break, and the Osnabrück match drained a lot of energy from them."

He continued: "The priority was for them to be available for it (the Osnabrück match), because it was a German Cup tie. Then I had to make a decision about today's match. They are still not properly ready to bear a full physical load. It was a rational decision."

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Turning to the result, the Belgian said: "Every match has its own story. Unfortunately, today's story was that we could not score. This does not detract from Schalke's performance. They really fought hard and closed the spaces well."

He added: "On the other hand, the counter-pressing we did today was exceptional, and we did not allow them to create any chances. We also created many clear chances against a compact defence, so there are positives too."

Kompany continued: "In the end, the result is what it is. At Bayern Munich, you can only be happy if you win."

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