Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
SOCCER JPL D3 ANTWERP VS GENKAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

A prestigious German club negotiates with Morocco's star

Transfers
Anderlecht vs Genk
Anderlecht
Genk
First Division A
Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05
Hamburger SV
Mainz 05
Bundesliga
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga
Arthur
Z. El Ouahdi
AC Milan
FC Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven
FC Utrecht
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie
Belgium
Germany
Brazil
Morocco
Italy
Netherlands

Al-Wahdi has also been linked in the media with Milan and Eindhoven

German club Hamburg are juggling more than one deal at once. They have recently opened negotiations with Belgium's Genk over a move for Moroccan defender Zakaria El Ouahdi, according to a press report.

Florian Plettenberg, a journalist at "Sky Sport - Germany", reports that Hamburg still have no agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over their player Arthur as of this Sunday morning. Talks continue between all parties on both fronts.

Read also

Mourinho mocking his player: his muscles are exactly like mine

"He is not attached to anyone": why did Mourinho drop Carreras from the starting line-up?

The German side want to land one of the two, pursuing El Ouahdi and Arthur simultaneously to bolster their right-back options.

Milan had also shown interest in El Ouahdi earlier this month, according to Italian press reports.

Eindhoven have been linked with the Moroccan international full-back too. Born in 2001, he reportedly caught the eye of coach Peter Bosz, who is said to want him during the current transfer window.

Genk value their player at between 13 and 15 million euros and are holding firm on that figure. El Ouahdi could become the second big name to leave the club for a major league this summer, following Greek talent Konstantinos Karetsas, who joined Germany's Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth around 35 million euros.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google