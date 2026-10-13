A paradox before the Galatasaray test: Barcelona a goal machine with defensive gaps

Barcelona have a devastating attack in Champions League matches, but their defence knows no safety.
Barcelona head to Galatasaray on Tuesday evening for their second game of the Champions League group stage, and their numbers in the competition tell two very different stories.
The side have scored 141 goals across their last 31 matches in the competition, at a rate of 4.55 goals per game, according to statistics from UEFA's official website. In 16 matches of that same run, they failed to keep a clean sheet.
Hansi Flick's men can find the net almost at will. They can also be got at. The challenge in Istanbul is to marry that ruthlessness in the final third with something more solid behind it, because one lapse at the back could be all the Turkish side need.
The equation is a simple one. Attacking effectiveness can win Barcelona the tie, but every goal conceded invites trouble, particularly against opponents who know how to exploit space.
Those raw rates come with a caveat, mind. The 4.55 figure counts goals at both ends, and failing to keep a clean sheet is a long way from losing a match.
Yamal one step away from Mbappe's record
Among the other numbers flagged up by the competition's official website, Galatasaray's Ilkay Gundogan scored five goals in 51 matches in a Barcelona shirt during the 2023-2024 season, his only campaign with the Catalan side.
He has also previously played alongside Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City.
Galatasaray's only win over Barcelona came in November 1994, a 2-1 victory. Okan Buruk, now the Galatasaray coach, played in that game, coming off the bench with his team a goal down. It remains his only appearance against Barcelona in the Champions League.
Just one win has come their way in their last 22 matches against Spanish opponents, with six draws and 15 defeats.
The last nine games of that run have brought nothing at all: two draws, seven defeats, and no victory since they beat Real Madrid 3-2 at home in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2013.
Lamine Yamal has scored 12 goals in the Champions League before turning 20. One more draws him level with Kylian Mbappe's record in that age category, and he could do it today.
I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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