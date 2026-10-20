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FBL-ITA-SERIE A-ROMA-GENOAAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A painful blow to Roma after the Madrid clash

Roma U19 vs Slovan Bratislava U19
Roma U19
Slovan Bratislava U19
UEFA Youth League
Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
Roma
Slovan Bratislava
Champions League
P. Dybala
Italy
Slovakia
Argentina

His star to miss weeks

Roma have been dealt a heavy blow. Paulo Dybala will be sidelined for several weeks after picking up a muscle injury against Real Madrid in the Champions League, handing Gian Piero Gasperini a fresh headache in the weeks ahead.

According to "Calciomercato", medical tests revealed a minor muscle injury. The Argentine had felt fatigue during the clash with the Spanish side and came off at half-time.

Gasperini confirmed the absence at his press conference before the European tie against Slovan Bratislava, voicing his hope for a swift recovery. The tests then showed Dybala would need more time.

"I had hoped he would recover more quickly, but the tests carried out yesterday revealed a minor injury, and it will take a few weeks before he becomes available to play," said the Roma manager.

Losing Dybala hurts. He has been one of the side's key men since the start of the season, and now Gasperini must find a way to cover for his Argentine forward over the coming weeks.

Next matches
ROM

ROM

Champions League

20 Oct 2026

SBR

SBR

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