Barcelona's 5-2 demolition of Real Betis came at a cost. Eric Garcia was forced off minutes before the end after feeling pain in his thigh muscles, and the injury now casts doubt over his availability for Tuesday's eagerly awaited meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as the Clasico against Real Madrid.

In the closing minutes, Garcia went down before making his way to the substitutes' bench, where he appeared to be touching his right leg. He was in clear discomfort.

The Spanish defender tried to see the match out but couldn't carry on, and off he went before the final whistle.

Timing could hardly have been worse for Barcelona. Garcia had scored the Catalan side's fourth goal, his first of the season.

Nobody knows yet how bad it is, but the initial signs do not look reassuring with so little time before the European tie.

His involvement in Sunday's trip to Real Madrid is also in question, leaving Barcelona's coaching staff waiting on news of his physical condition.

Medical tests are expected in Barcelona tomorrow, Sunday, to determine the nature of the injury and its severity. The club will then issue an official statement clarifying his condition and the likely length of his absence, should the injury require time away from the pitch.