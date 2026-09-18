Galatasaray have suffered a painful blow. The Nigerian Football Federation have rejected the Turkish club's official request to exempt injured striker Victor Osimhen from international duty, leaving the Istanbul giants facing the prospect of losing their star man for even longer.

Papara Park hosts a fiery clash in the sixth round of the Turkish Super Lig, with Trabzonspor welcoming their traditional rivals Galatasaray in a fixture that leaves no room for a draw.

Ninth on 7 points, the hosts want to regain their balance in front of their own fans. Galatasaray, meanwhile, arrive top of the table with a near-perfect 13 points, eyeing the chance to stretch their lead and pull clear early.

Turkish outlet "fanatik" revealed on Friday that Galatasaray had approached the Nigerian Football Federation over Osimhen, who has been sidelined for two weeks with injury. The club wanted him rested throughout the upcoming international break so that he returned fully fit.

Osimhen picked up the problem in the 33rd minute of the thrilling 3-2 win over Basaksehir in the fourth round of the Turkish Super Lig. Diagnosed with a muscle strain and pain in his right thigh, he faces a two-week layoff, and doubt still hangs over his availability for tomorrow's decisive meeting with Trabzonspor.

According to the Turkish website, Galatasaray asked the Nigerian Football Federation to leave Osimhen out of the squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The federation, preparing for two crucial and decisive matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, flatly refused.

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That refusal leaves Galatasaray in a genuine bind. Nigeria are clinging to their number one star even while he is injured, a stance that risks lengthening his absence and deepening the problem should he travel to link up with the Super Eagles.