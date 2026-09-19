Adam Bakoni has settled his international future. Italy's youth teams once had the young Monza right-back, but he has now chosen to represent Morocco.

The 20-year-old's name appeared in the Morocco Under-23 squad for two friendlies against Mali and Tanzania, a step that marks the beginning of his switch from the Italian setup to the "Atlas Lions".

He arrives in a position packed with competition. Achraf Hakimi is the undisputed first choice, and a host of players are already jostling to move closer to the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Bakoni chooses Morocco after a spell with Italy

Born in Poland to a Moroccan father and an Italian mother, Bakoni chose in past years to represent Italy's youth national teams. Now he has changed direction and thrown in his lot with Morocco.

His attributes stand out. He can play at right-back or push further forward on the wing, and he stands 1.92 metres tall, an unusual height for a position that leans so heavily on speed and attacking energy.

Monza's first team have started to feel his presence too. Since making his debut in the Italian league, he has featured in several matches for the club this season, including three league fixtures around the time his international decision began to crystallise.

He is not yet a regular starter. Even so, his ability, versatility and room to grow make him a player worth watching in the months ahead.

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A difficult road towards succeeding Hakimi

Casting Bakoni as the heir to 27-year-old Achraf Hakimi is premature. The young player has swapped fierce competition in Italy for a position that is just as crowded with Morocco.

Behind Hakimi sits Noussair Mazraoui, 28, one of the most prominent options. He plays right-back naturally for his club, even if the "Atlas Lions" often use him on the left.

Younger names keep pressing for more chances. Chief among them is Zakaria El Ouahdi, 24, who has finally broken into the senior calculations after a long wait, alongside Omar El Hilali, 23, established in the Spanish league and chasing more caps of his own.

Age and positional flexibility work in Bakoni's favour, though. He can afford to wait, develop, and take more than one route up the ladder of the Morocco national team.

A new victory for Morocco in the battle of dual-nationality players

His decision is, first and foremost, another example of the pull of the Moroccan project on young talents among the diaspora, especially those eligible for more than one country.

The Under-23 squad list features other players who have turned out for different nations. Among them are Kais Bari, the former Belgium Under-19 international and son of Ivorian football legend Kouba Bari, and Amir Bouhamdi, another talent attracting interest from outside Morocco.

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