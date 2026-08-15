The Jordan Football Association will unveil Morocco's Badou Zaki as the new head coach of Jordan's senior national team at a press conference next Thursday. The event, held at the association's headquarters, marks the official start of his tenure.

The conference begins at twelve noon in front of accredited media, according to the Jordan Football Association. Zaki will be presented officially, with the association also setting out its plans for the national team and the challenges ahead.

Zaki has agreed a one-year deal to lead the side, with the option to extend by mutual agreement. His appointment forms part of the preparations for what lies ahead, chief among them the 2027 Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.

The unveiling was originally due earlier, but urgent family circumstances stopped Zaki from reaching Jordan on the scheduled date. The association then fixed a new date to hold the conference and confirm the start of his mission with the Jordanian national team.