The agents of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez are planning to travel to Barcelona this week to thrash out a joint strategy with the Catalan club.

Barcelona are desperate to get a deal for Álvarez over the line. Atlético Madrid, though, remain firm and inflexible, having slammed the door shut on any negotiations.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the 26-year-old has been Barcelona's biggest transfer target for several months, not just to strengthen the attack but as the club's most important strategic signing.

Atlético's refusal to budge, and their outright rejection of any talks, has ground all progress to a halt.

The player's agents intend to arrive in Barcelona this week to map out a plan alongside the Catalan club, the newspaper reported.

Both sides now need to agree a strategy to get the Álvarez deal moving, which is precisely why the Argentina international's representatives plan to visit the Catalan capital in the coming days.

Barcelona also want Álvarez to go a step further with the public stance he took during the World Cup, when he asked his club to let him leave and chase his dream.

The Catalan club want the striker to state plainly that his wish is to join Barcelona. Do that, and Barça would push their offer from the 100 million euros already on the table up to 115 million euros.

Hansi Flick backed the work being done by sporting director Deco on Monday, at the end of the team's training camp in England. Barcelona's coach also made clear he knows Barça must do something to bolster the attack.