A new hint? Álvarez reacts to Rodri's move to Barcelona

Julián Álvarez has dropped a striking hint about his own future. The Atlético Madrid forward liked Manchester City's first farewell video to Rodri following the midfielder's official move to Barcelona, all while the Argentine keeps pushing to leave his own club for the Catalan side.

Posted across Manchester City's accounts, the video showcased Rodri's finest moments across seven years at the Etihad Stadium. Álvarez then hit the like button. A simple gesture on the surface, yet one loaded with meaning given everything the Argentine is going through.

Rodri achieved what Álvarez is seeking

According to the newspaper "Sport", Álvarez's reaction lands at an extremely sensitive moment. Rodri has just completed the very step the Atlético Madrid forward has spent months chasing.

Keen to take on a new experience, the Spanish midfielder ended his spell with Manchester City, and the English club struck an agreement with Barcelona over his switch to Catalonia.

Álvarez, by contrast, remains stuck at Atlético despite his declared desire to change destination and fulfil his dream of pulling on the Barcelona shirt.

The Argentine forward laid out his position during the World Cup. "The best for both parties is the move, and I want to fulfil my dream," he said, stopping short of naming Barcelona.

Ever since, Barcelona have kept trying to clear a path for the deal, while Atlético Madrid dig in and refuse to let the player go easily. The operation remains complicated, even with Álvarez still desperate to leave and make Barcelona his preferred destination.

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A former partnership brings Rodri and Álvarez together

Álvarez's reaction to the farewell video carries added weight given the bond the pair forged at Manchester City.

Both players featured for the English side across the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, sharing a dressing room during one of the most successful spells of Rodri's career.

In 2024, Rodri won the Premier League with Manchester City, played a pivotal role in Spain's European Championship triumph, then rounded off the year by lifting the Ballon d'Or.

Two years on, Rodri takes on a fresh challenge at Barcelona. Álvarez finds himself in a completely different situation, his desire to join the Catalan club running straight into Atlético Madrid's stance.

Manchester City bid farewell to Rodri

Manchester City wanted to send off their former star in style. They posted a string of clips showcasing his best moments with the team, alongside a message from Rodri to the club's fans, a photo of him with the Ballon d'Or, a design featuring all his titles and a collection of pictures documenting his career in Manchester.

Álvarez's like landed on the first clip the English club posted to bid farewell to Rodri.

The indirect message underlines the gulf between the two players' paths. Manchester City had waved through Álvarez's move to Atlético Madrid when the player felt the time had come for a new experience. Now he faces a far tougher task getting back to Barcelona and fulfilling his wish.

Rodri refuses to comment on Álvarez's future

Rodri faced a question about Álvarez's situation during the presentation of a new Barcelona player, but preferred to steer clear of his former teammate's future.

The Spanish midfielder said: "I am not used to talking about players who do not belong to the club. I can only say that he is a very wonderful player, and he can add a lot to any team, because he is one of the best players".

He added: "I know that Deco and his team are working to build the best possible squad, and this matter is up to them".