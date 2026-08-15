Press reports have revealed a new direction within the management of Al-Nassr, one that could open the door to significant changes in the squad in the coming period, amid the club's desire to bolster its ranks with foreign players capable of making a difference.

According to media figure Ali Al-Anzi, who is close to Al-Nassr, there is a plan to move the duo Inigo Martinez and Bento to the elite list, in preparation for making changes to the list of foreign players during the current period.

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The move forms part of a wider reshuffle. Al-Nassr's management are chasing two fresh foreign signings to replace Martinez and Bento, handing the team extra options in the positions that need strengthening.

If the club follow through, Al-Nassr's foreign contingent will look markedly different. The new arrivals will be expected to deliver straight away, given the club's lofty ambitions this season and their bid to compete on multiple fronts.

Everything now hinges on what the management's moves produce over the coming weeks. Fans are waiting to learn the identity of the new players and the fate of Martinez and Bento, with the club determined to land the strongest possible line-up before the transfer window shuts.