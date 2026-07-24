Al-Nassr's financial crisis has taken a fresh twist in the last few hours as the club scramble to salvage their summer.

Press reports had laid bare the scale of the problem. Al-Nassr are operating under strict financial restrictions that must be cleared before any deal can go through, and that hurdle has stopped them signing a single player so far.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reported on Friday that Al-Nassr have secured the financial fair play certificate that clears them to do business this summer.

The restrictions, though, are still in force. According to the newspaper, Al-Nassr are hoping to see them lifted within the next few hours so they can finally get deals over the line.

That certificate, the paper explained, hands Al-Nassr the chance to wrap up new signings and renew several players' contracts. There is one catch: they need final approval from the financial oversight committee of the Saudi League Association.

Supporters are still waiting on the club's first signing of the window. Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa is the man in question, set to arrive from Real Mallorca for 9 million euros.

Al-Nassr want to add plenty more. They are chasing a Saudi Roshn League title defence, a first-ever AFC Champions League Elite crown and the King's Cup.