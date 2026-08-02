Barcelona are closing in on Joao Cancelo. Talks with Saudi side Al-Hilal over the Portuguese full-back have reached a very advanced stage.

The newspaper "Sport" reported that Barcelona and the player agreed personal terms back at the end of last season.

Tax details tied to the deal have slowed things down, even though both head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco made it a priority. Cancelo produced an outstanding level during his six-month loan spell at the Camp Nou.

Training alone with Al-Hilal's permission, Cancelo does not feature in their plans for the new season.

The Saudi club had already listed him as saleable, then hammered the point home by signing Saudi international Mohammed Al-Mahzari for close to 8 million euros.

Al-Hilal want to recover part of what they paid Manchester City for Cancelo, so his transfer is expected to be settled for around 10 million euros.

Barcelona see a bargain, both from a sporting and an economic standpoint. Cancelo shone in the Catalan side's shirt, nailed down a starting spot at left-back and delivered a string of impressive matches.

Flick also praised his versatility across more than one position, along with his attacking qualities. Those made him one of the most creative players in terms of goal-making during the second half of last season.