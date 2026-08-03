A new candidate to succeed Jaissle at Al-Ahli Saudi

Former Leipzig boss Ole Werner has emerged as a candidate to take charge of Saudi club Al-Ahli, replacing his compatriot Matthias Jaissle, who recently left the role.

Al-Ahli's hierarchy have already opened talks with the German, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, as they push to settle the managerial question before the season kicks off.

Werner has given the club's executive committee his initial agreement to take over, with talks now centred on the contractual details and getting a final deal over the line.

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The Refined want this wrapped up quickly. The new manager needs time to oversee the team's final preparations, with the campaign fast approaching and Al-Ahli set to compete on multiple domestic and continental fronts.

Werner arrives on the shortlist after days of deliberation over several names. Al-Ahli's management want a coach with a strong personality, one capable of carrying on the club's technical project and keeping alive its hopes of fighting for every trophy next season.