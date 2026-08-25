Nottingham Forest have entered the race for Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suarez, opening talks to sign the Colombian just as his name was linked with Barcelona in recent days.

Suarez had emerged as one of Barcelona's possible targets as the Catalan club hunt for an attacking alternative.

The 28-year-old is tied to Sporting until June 2030, with a release clause valued at 80 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

His form last season made him one of the standout strikers in the Portuguese league. Suarez scored 38 goals, drawing interest from clubs right across Europe.

Forest's move lands at a sensitive point in the window. The English club want to use the final days to get the deal done, while Sporting face a difficult test if a big enough offer arrives for their striker.

Barcelona, meanwhile, still keep Suarez among their attacking options. Yet their position looks far less clear than the direct interest coming from Nottingham Forest.