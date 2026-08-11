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Loai Mohamed

Translated by

A new Arabic network secures the broadcasting rights for the Al-Ahly and Barcelona match

Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
Barcelona
Al Ahly SC
Club Friendlies
Spain
Egypt

The match comes as part of the two giants' preparations for the new season.

Egyptian network "ON Sport" have snapped up the broadcasting rights for the friendly between Al Ahly and Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday 19 August.

The network confirmed today, Tuesday, that the clash at the "Spotify Camp Nou" will be shown exclusively on the "ON Sport" app.

Emirati channel "Sharjah" had earlier landed the broadcasting rights for the same fixture.

Both giants, Egyptian and Spanish, are using the game to sharpen up for the new 2026-2027 campaign.

Club Friendlies
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL

Al Ahly are running a training camp in Spain until 20 August, and they will round it off against La Liga champions Barcelona.

That makes them the first Arab and African side to take on Barcelona in the club's traditional pre-season showpiece, named after their historic president Joan Gamper.

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