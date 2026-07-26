Al-Hilal want a marquee name to lead their frontline, and Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye has climbed to the top of the management's shortlist.

The deal isn't done yet. But Ndiaye brings qualities that make him an ideal fit for Simone Inzaghi's project, not just another winger passing through.

Tactical flexibility giving Inzaghi new solutions

What sets Ndiaye apart is his knack for filling more than one attacking role with the same effect. The Senegalese can operate on either flank, left or right.

Playing behind the striker or as a mobile forward suits him just as well, and that hands Inzaghi the freedom to reshape his setup mid-match without a raft of substitutions.

Should the deal go through, expect Ndiaye on the right with Cresencio Summerville stationed on the left. That combination would make Al-Hilal quicker and more varied in the final third, able to swap positions and scramble opposing defences.

Not just a winger: an additional playmaker

Ndiaye's real worth isn't his pace or his tricks. It's how he uses the ball.

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He reads the pitch beautifully, carving out chances and threading passes between the lines. That makes him closer to an advanced playmaker than a touchline winger content to swing in crosses.

Such a trait gives Al-Hilal a player who can help build attacks and take the strain off the midfield, especially in games that demand individual solutions or a decisive pass in tight spaces.

A dangerous weapon in attacking transitions

Inzaghi leans heavily on quick transitions, and that plays straight into one of Ndiaye's biggest strengths. He bursts into space the instant the ball is won, either running in behind the defence or driving it forward over long distances, and he picks the right option in the final third.

A player like that turns Al-Hilal into a genuine counter-attacking threat, and with Summerville's pace on the opposite side, they'd carry an attacking weapon few opponents could contain.

Healthy competition, not an attacking crisis

Some will assume Ndiaye's arrival clogs up the frontline. The reality points the other way. Al-Hilal face a long season across several domestic and continental competitions, and that demands more than one player capable of covering multiple positions.

His positional variety also lets Inzaghi rotate his squad without dropping the standard, easing fatigue, cutting injury risk and keeping everyone sharp.

A deal that could change Al-Hilal's shape

Get this over the line and Al-Hilal won't simply have signed a winger. They'll have added a player who lifts the quality of the whole attack.

Speed, skill, vision, goals, assists: Ndiaye offers the lot, plus the tactical flexibility any coach craves.

That's why the Iliman Ndiaye deal could rank among Al-Hilal's most important signings this summer. It doesn't just bring a big name. It gives Inzaghi options across the front line and boosts the team's push for every trophy on offer next season.