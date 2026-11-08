Al-Nassr are closing in on another key piece of their squad-retention plans. The club's management have made significant progress in talks to renew the contract of first-team right-back Nawaf Boushal, as they look to tie him down for the coming seasons.

According to a special source for " Arriyadiyah " newspaper, Al-Nassr's management have reached a near-final agreement with the player's agent, Ali Al-Rammah, to extend the deal by four more seasons after direct negotiations in recent weeks.

The financial details and terms should become clear in the coming days, clearing the way for an official announcement. The timing matters: Boushal is nearing the free period next January, which would grant him the right to negotiate with any other club.

Al-Nassr signed Boushal, 27, in January 2023 from Al-Fateh on a five-year professional contract. He has since become one of the team's trusted options at right-back.

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In all, the player has made 138 appearances in an Al-Nassr shirt, scoring 3 goals and providing 19 assists while picking up 15 yellow cards and two red cards. He was also among the key figures who helped the team lift the Saudi Roshn League title last season.

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On the international stage, Boushal has won 31 caps for Saudi Arabia and featured in the squad crowned Gulf Cup champions on 6 October after beating the UAE 2-0. All of which underlines just how central he is to Al-Nassr's plans for the future.