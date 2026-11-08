Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
Translated by

A much-anticipated agreement to settle the future of the Saudi Al-Nassr star

Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The international star is making strong moves

Al-Nassr are closing in on another key piece of their squad-retention plans. The club's management have made significant progress in talks to renew the contract of first-team right-back Nawaf Boushal, as they look to tie him down for the coming seasons.

According to a special source for "Arriyadiyah" newspaper, Al-Nassr's management have reached a near-final agreement with the player's agent, Ali Al-Rammah, to extend the deal by four more seasons after direct negotiations in recent weeks.

The financial details and terms should become clear in the coming days, clearing the way for an official announcement. The timing matters: Boushal is nearing the free period next January, which would grant him the right to negotiate with any other club.

Al-Nassr signed Boushal, 27, in January 2023 from Al-Fateh on a five-year professional contract. He has since become one of the team's trusted options at right-back.

Next matches
ALN

ALN

Saudi Pro League

20 Nov 2026

ALQ

ALQ

In all, the player has made 138 appearances in an Al-Nassr shirt, scoring 3 goals and providing 19 assists while picking up 15 yellow cards and two red cards. He was also among the key figures who helped the team lift the Saudi Roshn League title last season.

Read also: Exclusive to Kooora: Al-Nassr blocks Barcelona's path regarding Joao Felix

On the international stage, Boushal has won 31 caps for Saudi Arabia and featured in the squad crowned Gulf Cup champions on 6 October after beating the UAE 2-0. All of which underlines just how central he is to Al-Nassr's plans for the future.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google