Wearing the number 6 shirt, Marc Casadó made his Deportivo La Coruña debut on Saturday evening in the fourth round of La Liga, against Villarreal.

On loan from Barcelona, Casadó came on as a substitute in the 66th minute. The match ended in a dramatic late win for his new club, 3-2.

According to Sport newspaper, Casadó took to the pitch at La Cerámica with the score level at 1-1 and Villarreal pushing fully forward in attack.

Stationed in a double pivot alongside Amatucci, Casadó looked assured on the ball and committed as ever to the defensive graft. He blocked a dangerous shot and made no mistakes.

His debut came on a night of genuine madness. Adama Traoré, out of luck, headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear it, putting Villarreal ahead 2-1.

Morocco's Zakaria El Ouahdi equalised for the visitors in the 79th minute, set up by Gabon's Aubameyang. The striker then grabbed the winner for Deportivo La Coruña in the 88th minute.

Deportivo's tally rose to 8 points in fourth place. Villarreal remained frozen on two points in 16th.

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