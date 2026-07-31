A Moroccan star heads to the Italian league

Moroccan defender Redouane Halhal is closing in on one of the biggest moves of his career. A transfer to Italy edges nearer, and it could prove a major leap for the young player, who turned heads last season with Belgian club Mechelen. Now he stands on the brink of joining Venezia, freshly promoted to Italy's top flight.

The switch could go through in the coming hours. Halhal, capped five times by Morocco, is preparing to sign for Venezia, back in Serie A after their recent return.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Mechelen and Venezia have struck a final agreement over the Atlas Lions defender, bringing the player close to a fresh challenge in one of Europe's strongest leagues.

The deal is worth around five million euros, plus financial incentives and add-ons, with Mechelen keeping a percentage of any future sale.

Halhal is expected to undergo a medical in the coming hours. The official announcement should follow within 48 hours, if the final procedures go to plan.

Hellas Verona had chased the Moroccan defender during the previous winter window, before Venezia moved to sign him this summer.

Venezia head into the new season in high spirits. They finished the 2025-2026 campaign top of Serie B with 82 points, booking a return ticket to the Italian top flight.

Their campaign opens with a clash against Lecce on 23 August, before a trip to Milan on the 28th of the same month, an early test against one of Italian football's giants.

Halhal enjoyed a standout season in the Mechelen shirt. He featured in 34 matches across various competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.

That form earned the trust of Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who called him up for the 2026 World Cup. Halhal played the full match against Haiti, a 4-2 win for Morocco, and lasted the entire 90 minutes in the 3-0 victory over Canada, continuing to cement his place within the ranks of the Atlas Lions.