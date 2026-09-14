The Paris Court of Appeal on Monday ordered France's Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid striker, to pay 60,000 euros to his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the newspaper "L'Équipe", the ruling compensates PSG for the financial losses they suffered when liquidity problems hit the club in the spring of 2025. The player's lawyers had frozen the club's bank accounts as a precautionary measure to guarantee payment of the disputed bonuses.

The court acknowledged the costs of opening an emergency credit line but rejected the Parisian club's other claims. Judges dismissed PSG's demands for compensation over damage to its ethics, image or reputation, ruling that the risks of internal disruption or FIFA sanctions cited by the management had no basis in fact.

This marks a fresh twist in a dispute many thought was over. Back in August 2024, having joined Real Madrid after lengthy transfer negotiations, Mbappé demanded 60 million euros from PSG in bonuses and incentives he claimed the club was refusing to pay.

The Spanish League's legal committee backed him, yet matters stalled. Mbappé filed a lawsuit before the labour court in the spring of 2025.

Meanwhile, his lawyers launched precautionary seizure proceedings on the club's accounts. Taken unilaterally, and unknown to the club when the order came through, the measure freezes funds pending a court ruling and helps guarantee a creditor's ability to recover its debts. It must, however, be justified by the company's financial situation.

The club was incensed. Convinced it had the resources to face any conviction, PSG claimed the Mbappé camp had requested the seizures only "for media purposes".

PSG got the seizures lifted in May. Six months later, in December 2025, the labour court ordered the French club to pay 61 million euros to Mbappé, a ruling they complied with reluctantly.

Almost a year on, it was Mbappé's turn to pay, albeit a far smaller sum. On 3 September 2026, the Paris Court of Appeal ordered the player to hand 60,000 euros to his former club to make up for the "liquidity disruption" during the 45-day asset seizure, between 10 April and 25 May 2025.

PSG had been forced to seek a credit line at the last minute "to meet its current financing needs", and it cost them.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums