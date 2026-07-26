A message to the big teams: Hamdallah says why not win this title?

Abderrazak Hamdallah is embarking on a new challenge in the shirt of Al-Taawoun, having chosen to take on an experience through which he seeks to restore the club to the winners' rostrum, without abandoning his dream of continuing to write history in the Saudi Pro League.

The Moroccan star has 156 goals to his name. He needs only five more to equal the record held by Syria's Omar Al Somah, the competition's all-time top scorer.

That individual milestone carries plenty of weight, but the Moroccan striker stressed his priority remains leading Al-Taawoun in the fight for titles. He insists the team have the attributes to go far during the 2026-2027 season.

Al-Taawoun can compete with the biggest clubs, Hamdallah said, adding: "We have a big team that can compete for titles, especially the continental title, which will be a target for many teams, but we will fight for it, and why not lift it and represent the Kingdom in the best possible way?"

The club are chasing a return to the winners' rostrum, absent from it since lifting the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup in 2019. They came close to the AFC Champions League 2 title two seasons ago, only to bow out in the semi-final in the final moments.

A new chapter begins for Hamdallah, one that revives memories of his previous successes alongside his Moroccan compatriots. He forged a distinguished partnership with Nordin Amrabat at Al-Nassr, then with Karim El Ahmadi at Al-Ittihad, before starting fresh alongside Achraf El Mahdioui.

Stability defines Al-Taawoun's record in the Saudi Pro League. Next season marks their seventeenth participation, equalling that of rivals Al-Raed, though they surpass them by a margin of 119 points in the two teams' overall tally in the competition's history.

Sixth place last season sealed their spot in the AFC Champions League 2.

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Joining Al-Taawoun has left Hamdallah delighted. He insists both parties suit each other at this stage of his career, and the training camp is proceeding according to the set plan.

He told the Saudi Pro League website: "We have made great strides in the preparations, and the camp gives the players a chance to reach physical and mental readiness before the start of the season, and I believe we will be fully ready for the first match."

Al-Taawoun open their Saudi Roshn League campaign on 15 August with a clash against Al-Khaleej. They wrap up their training camp in the Dutch city of Meerlo on 30 July, after two friendlies against Netherlands' Helmond Sport and Belgium's Eupen.

To the Al-Taawoun fans and the Qassim region, Hamdallah sent a message urging them to back the team all season. "I hope we all enjoy this year, and that every Al-Taawoun match at home is a special footballing occasion. I promise the fans that we will give everything we have to make them happy and to deliver enjoyable football," he said.

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