A message from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed after Saudi Arabia's Gulf Cup triumph

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of its national team being crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia saw off their Emirati counterparts 2-0, ending a wait for a place on the tournament's podium that stretched back to 2003.









Writing on his X account on Tuesday evening, the President of the UAE said: "I congratulate King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the brotherly Saudi people on winning the Arabian Gulf Cup, 'Gulf 27'."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised the "outstanding performance and high sportsmanship" shown by both teams.

He also hailed the success of the tournament's organisation, wishing all the brotherly nations the best of luck in future sporting competitions.

The Emirati national team impressed under their new head coach, Zlatko Dalic, who confirmed a few days ago that returning the UAE to the winners' podiums is the main objective he agreed with the Emirates Football Association.