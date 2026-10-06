Cristiano Ronaldo's crisis with the Portugal national team continues to dominate the scene, despite the team's success in achieving a perfect record during the international break and securing qualification for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, amid anticipation of what the national team's captain will reveal about the details of the crisis and his own account of events.

Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" have dug up an incident from 2011 that mirrors the current situation. Back then, defender Ricardo Carvalho walked out of the national team camp after being dropped from the starting line-up. Ronaldo, just 26 at the time, stepped in.

Paulo Bento, Portugal's head coach back then, had preferred to field Pepe at Carvalho's expense, even though Carvalho was Ronaldo's team-mate at Real Madrid. Pepe played the match despite not having trained beforehand because of some physical problems.

Days after the incident, Carvalho recounted the details of what happened, saying: "When I came back from training, I felt disrespected. I felt as though I was unwanted, they made me feel that way".

He added: "I got to my room and I didn't even change my clothes. It wasn't planned at all, I was just angry and I didn't speak to anyone. That was my grave mistake, it didn't even cross my mind. I was extremely confused at that moment".

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Ronaldo tried to calm the situation at the time, stressing that no player's place with the national team is guaranteed. He said: "No one is guaranteed their place in the national team. Whoever is in their best form and whoever the coach chooses will play".

Months later, the Portugal captain returned to the subject. "Carvalho made a mistake, but we all make mistakes", he said.

All of this carries extra weight given the current crisis. Jorge Jesus, a number of Ronaldo's team-mates and Pedro Proença tried to make contact with him following the Norway match at the Estádio do Dragão. The player stayed silent, confirming only that he would give his account at the appropriate time.