France's Kylian Mbappé has been banned from posting on Xiaohongshu, one of China's most popular social media platforms, as the crisis between the two sides deepens.

The account linked to the Real Madrid forward was suspended on Tuesday for "violating the platform's guidelines", according to French outlet "Foot Mercato".

It is a blow to the France captain's standing in the Chinese market, where social media drives his communication and commercial partnerships.

The measure follows a sprawling controversy sparked by a video in which Mbappé joked about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

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Several Chinese brands have already suspended their partnerships with the French star, and the Chinese government has officially condemned his conduct.

Beyond the damage to his image, the affair could cost Mbappé valuable sponsorship revenue in a hugely lucrative market.

Mbappé issued an apology on Tuesday: "During a recent interview I gave, I commented on a picture of me, but my comment was not well judged, and I now realise that it caused hurt to the feelings of many in China and in the Chinese communities around the world".

He added: "I apologise to everyone whom my words caused distress, as that was never my intention at all. I hold deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I express my sincere regret".



