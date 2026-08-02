The pressure on FIFA president Gianni Infantino is mounting. Opposition within the corridors of world football is widening, even after his retreat from the controversial project that would have privatised a share of FIFA's tournaments.

British journalist Ben Jacobs said on Sunday, via his account on X, that UEFA is preparing to withdraw its written support for Infantino entirely. Members of the CONCACAF confederation are set to follow suit.

Read also

UEFA begins its moves to oust Infantino: 3 candidates to succeed him

Will he sign Vinicius and Alvarez? Arteta responds to the major transfer window questions

Several senior FIFA officials are now pushing for Infantino's resignation, Jacobs added, convinced that a vote of no confidence awaits him should he refuse to step down.

Infantino's plan hinged on a new company called FIFA Forward Enterprise, which would have merged the commercial operations with the running of the federation's tournaments while opening a share of it to private sector investors.

UEFA vowed to boycott FIFA's tournaments if Infantino pressed ahead. The Asian confederation and CONCACAF opposed it too.

Carlos Cordeiro, the American who served as a prominent adviser to the FIFA president, resigned in protest at the proposal. Frenchman Kevin Lamour, FIFA's chief operating officer, also criticised it.

Faced with this revolt across the game, Infantino was forced to withdraw the project. It did not halt the criticism. UEFA now appears determined to remove him from his post, while CONCACAF has called for a "review of the international federation's presidency".



