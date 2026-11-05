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Al Hilal v Al Fateh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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A major blow: Rúben Neves puts Inzaghi in a difficult position with Al-Hilal

R. Neves
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

A muscle injury throws the club into trouble

Al-Hilal have been dealt a major technical blow. Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves picked up a muscle injury during the match against Al-Fateh, which the leaders won 2-0 in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn League, piling worry on Simone Inzaghi's coaching staff over the loss of one of their most important playmaking keys.

Read also.. Neves spoils Al-Hilal's victory over Al-Fateh

Unable to finish the game as normal, Neves then missed the clash with the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli, which Al-Hilal settled by the same 2-0 scoreline in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. His situation and the length of his spell on the sidelines remain the subject of much anticipation.

Media figure Hamad Al-Swailhi revealed, through the programme "Dawrina Ghair", that Neves sustained a muscle injury during the Al-Fateh match and is expected to undergo a treatment and rehabilitation period of between three and four weeks. That means he could sit out a number of Al-Hilal's upcoming fixtures.

Next matches
ALI

ALI

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

HIL

HIL

For Inzaghi, this is an added challenge. The Portuguese midfielder is a key cog in his system, prized for his ability to organise play and dictate the tempo, as well as his sharp vision in passing and creating chances from deep.

What makes Neves so hard to replace is that his influence runs beyond defensive duties and winning the ball back. He builds attacks, directs his teammates across the pitch and bridges midfield and attack. Few can break opposition lines the way he does with his precise passing.

Inzaghi must now find a suitable replacement to keep Al-Hilal balanced over the coming period. That could mean redistributing roles within the midfield or turning to other options to cover the Portuguese star's absence, all while they wait for him to return once he completes his treatment and rehabilitation programme.

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