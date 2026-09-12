The biggest objective for Real Madrid manager José Mourinho is to finally find harmony between Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, a pair no manager has yet turned into a fearsome attacking partnership since they joined forces.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo report as much, noting that the recurring question is always the same: "Vinícius or Mbappé?" The truth, they say, is that the pair can, and indeed should, play together and complement each other. That has not happened since they came together, and it is now Mourinho's biggest objective on his return to the fortress of the Santiago Bernabéu.

Speaking on the programme "El Larguero", famous journalist Tomás Roncero said: "There were people who had doubts, because they were saying that, given everything happening with Vinícius, Mourinho might think about putting Vini on the bench sometimes, as Xabi Alonso did. But the opposite is entirely true. He knows he needs him, and what he does not want is to lose him, because he knows he will be a key player."

Roncero, known for his leanings towards Real Madrid, added: "It is true that Vinícius is not going through his best spell, especially in terms of attacking inspiration. But I was told that Mourinho surrounds him at all times, and offers him real support, and not just by patting him on the shoulder. He is fully aware that the team relies on Vinícius and 10 other players."

He continued: "His biggest objective is for Vinícius to finally gel with Mbappé, because Bellingham's situation raises no doubts. He is currently playing in his ideal position, as a playmaker advancing from deep, and he will score many goals and will return to the level he showed in his first year or at the World Cup. But the truth is that no one has managed to turn Vinícius and Mbappé into a duo that terrifies opponents."

He concluded: "On one day one of them delivers, and on another day it is the other... and they score beautiful goals, but they have never at the same time turned into a fierce and complete duo. That is why no one should have any doubts, because Vinícius's place in the starting line-up is not exposed to any danger."



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