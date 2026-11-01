A long-awaited breakthrough at Al-Ahly before the Asian clash with Al-Sadd

Al-Ahli have been handed a major boost ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Qatar's Al-Sadd. Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has edged closer to a return to the starting line-up for Monday's fourth-round fixture in the AFC Champions League Elite, according to press reports.

Saudi newspaper " Arriyadiyah " report that Al-Ahli are getting Mendy back after the 34-year-old missed recent matches through injury. He is now in contention to start again for the continental test.

Read also: A stunning surprise: will Al-Hilal snatch Joao Felix?

Al-Ahli's players stuck to recovery work on Saturday, training inside the team's hotel in Qatar under Dutch coach Marino Pusic. The focus was sharpening the physical side before resuming on-field sessions.

Next matches ALS AFC Champions League Elite 11:00 AHL Watch

On Sunday, the squad will hold their main and final training session in preparation for the match against Al-Sadd. The media will have access to the opening 15 minutes, in line with the arrangements approved before the fixture.

Third place in the West group is where Al-Ahli sit going into the clash, with 7 points from two wins and a draw. They are chasing a positive result to strengthen their standing and keep their run in the tournament alive.