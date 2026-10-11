Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al-Ahly-FC-vs-Zamalek-SC-Final-NBE-Egyptian-Super-Cup-2025AFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

A humanitarian gesture from Zamalek before the Al Ahly summit

Zamalek SC vs Al Ahly SC
Zamalek SC
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
Egypt

Away from the battle for points

Hours before the eagerly awaited clash against Al Ahly, Zamalek reached out to Mahmoud Taher. The former president of the Red Castle has suffered a health setback, and the White Knights wanted to wish him a speedy recovery.

Hussein Labib's board put out an official statement on Sunday, offering their sincere wishes for Taher's recovery and praying to God to grant him full health and well-being.

The gesture lands before the two rivals meet at Cairo International Stadium in the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League. Both sides go into the game on 13 points, trailing leaders Pyramids.

Al Ahly's board, headed by Mahmoud El Khatib, had already issued their own statement on Saturday backing the former president, who ran the Red Castle from March 2014 to December 2017.

What should Percy Tau do next?

6406 Votes

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google