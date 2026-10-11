A humanitarian gesture from Zamalek before the Al Ahly summit

Hours before the eagerly awaited clash against Al Ahly, Zamalek reached out to Mahmoud Taher. The former president of the Red Castle has suffered a health setback, and the White Knights wanted to wish him a speedy recovery.

Hussein Labib's board put out an official statement on Sunday, offering their sincere wishes for Taher's recovery and praying to God to grant him full health and well-being.

The gesture lands before the two rivals meet at Cairo International Stadium in the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League. Both sides go into the game on 13 points, trailing leaders Pyramids.

Al Ahly's board, headed by Mahmoud El Khatib, had already issued their own statement on Saturday backing the former president, who ran the Red Castle from March 2014 to December 2017.