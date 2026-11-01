A humane gesture from the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper towards Ismael Saibari

Gregor Kobel showed that sportsmanship can outlast the battle inside the green rectangle. The Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper was keen to send a message of apology and sympathy to Bayern Munich star Ismael Saibari after the serious injury he suffered in a clash between the two sides that finished 2-2.

Bayern Munich confirmed on Sunday that the 25-year-old Moroccan had torn ligaments in his right ankle. He has already undergone successful surgery and now begins a recovery that will keep him off the pitch for a long time.

At 28, Kobel took the initiative before the official details of the injury even emerged. He apologised to Saibari and wished him a speedy recovery and a swift return to action.

The Swiss goalkeeper posted a message via the Stories feature on his "Instagram" account on Sunday, saying: "I am truly sorry about what happened. I wish you all the best, recover quickly, Ismael!".

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Saibari didn't wait long to respond. He reshared the post on his own account and wrote: "Thank you, I really appreciate it!".

How did Saibari get injured?

It all traces back to the 26th minute of the Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund clash, when Saibari badly twisted his right ankle in a collision with Kobel over a loose ball. The incident came moments after he had wasted a dangerous chance in front of goal.

Unable to finish the match, the Moroccan left the pitch with the help of Bayern Munich doctor Professor Dr Peter Ueblacker and physiotherapist Stephan Wickert.

Cameras caught Saibari leaving the pitch on crutches after the final whistle, raising fears of a serious injury. Around 16 hours later, the medical examinations confirmed those fears.

According to the German newspaper "Bild", Saibari will be out for no less than three months. That ends his involvement with Bayern Munich for the current year, a heavy blow to a side that will miss one of its key attacking players.

The injury nightmare strikes Bayern

Bayern Munich's troubles didn't stop at Saibari. Serge Gnabry, 31, picked up a muscle injury to his left hamstring in the same match, becoming the latest name on the club's growing absentee list.

Bild reported that the German international will be out for between four and six weeks. That leaves the coaching staff facing a major challenge amid the run of injuries hitting the front line.

The timing could hardly be worse. Ahead of Tuesday's eagerly anticipated UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, Bayern will be without four of their most prominent attacking players: Luis Diaz, nursing a torn fibre in his left hamstring, Jamal Musiala, with a torn fibre in his right hamstring, plus Saibari and Gnabry.

Bayern Munich have been dealt a painful blow to their attacking options, losing four influential names at a desperately sensitive time. Kobel, meanwhile, grabbed the attention with a humane gesture towards Saibari, proof that sportsmanship can transcend the limits of competition and rivalry between the two foes.