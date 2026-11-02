A huge boost: Mourinho regains a key star ahead of the AEK Athens clash

Real Madrid received good news on Monday upon returning to training, hours after beating Racing Santander in La Liga.

Los Blancos earned a deserved 3-0 win at Racing Santander's El Sardinero in their La Liga clash, extending a winning run that cut the gap on leaders Barcelona to three points and tightened their grip on third place.

According to the newspaper "Marca", Fede Valverde trained normally alongside his teammates on Monday, and all the signs point to him being ready for the Champions League meeting with AEK Athens in the fourth round next Wednesday.

The Uruguayan midfielder, deployed at full-back in recent weeks, sat out the Racing game with pain in the hamstring of his right knee, an issue that dated back to the Clasico against Barcelona.

Next matches AEK Champions League 12:45 RMA

Several days of recovery have done the trick. He has shaken off the problem and spends this week eyeing a return to European action.

Those who started carried out recovery work, while the rest of the squad completed a regular session packed with physical and tactical drills, plus simulations of different phases of play.

On the injury front, Raul Asencio and Rodrygo remain the only absentees. Everyone else is available, bar the usual minor knocks that crop up during a season.